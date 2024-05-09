On May 9th commemoration: President Zardari recalls a ‘dark day’ while PM Shehbaz mourns betrayal

On the first anniversary of the May 9 riots, President Asif Ali Zardari described the event as a grievous moment in the nation’s history, casting a shadow over its reputation. He condemned the riots, attributing them to political motivations aimed at challenging the state’s authority, undermining the rule of law, and destabilizing institutions.

These remarks reference the violent unrest that erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in a high-profile settlement case. Hundreds of protesters, incited by political fervor, rampaged through military and government installations nationwide, including Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military responded by dubbing May 9 as a “Black Day” and opting to prosecute the rioters under the Army Act.

In the aftermath, a widespread crackdown targeted the PTI, resulting in numerous arrests and military trials for alleged involvement in the riots. Furthermore, many senior leaders and politicians distanced themselves from the former ruling party.

President Zardari emphasized that such wanton destruction, perpetrated for political gain, has no place in responsible democracies. He asserted a commitment to upholding the right to protest and engage in constructive criticism, provided it is within the bounds of constitutional and legal frameworks and does not incite violence.

Calling for accountability, Zardari urged all political factions to unite in promoting tolerance, democratic values, and constructive dialogue to guide the nation forward.