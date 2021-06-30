Hamza Shehbaz presented in FIA, submits written reply to investigation team

LAHORE: PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering of Rs25 billion through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

He turned up at the agency’s Lahore office to record his statement and submit the relevant documents in pursuance of the FIA notice. He remained inside the office for around 50 minutes.

In a written reply he submitted to the probe team, Hamza stated that he remained behind the bars for 22 months in a case instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but the national graft buster failed to prove corruption of even a single penny.

“A loose corruption or money laundering could not be proved,” Hamza Shehbaz replied to the FIA.

“The FIA ​​made a false statement about me at the last hearing and aired it on a TV channel while the ​​investigation team interrogated me on December 17, 2020 in Kot Lakhpat Jail. I gave detailed answers to the questions that were asked.”

“Why did the FIA ​​decide to investigate further six months later?” he inquired from officials. “Why is it that after my bail, the FIA ​​started investigating the allegations made in the NAB reference?”

He further added, “NAB has thoroughly investigated all my assets and has not found any irregularities. I have declared all my assets to the FBR and the Election Commission. The NAB could not prove anything in court regarding the misuse of any power.”

The PML-N leader stated that the FIA ​​investigation is a political one and that the agency is losing its credibility as it ​​has become controversial by making false and baseless allegations against the government.