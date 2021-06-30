KPD gas field in the SSGC network is back online, says Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azahr on Wednesday stated that the Junnar Passaki Deep (KPD) gas field has resumed supply to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network after completing its annual turnover.

Taking to twitter, he also announced the start of dry docking of Engro’s LNG terminal, which he said will be completed by Monday.

Dry Docking of one RLNG terminal has been initiated. The change over will be completed by Monday InshAllah. Mostly SNGPL gas diversions will take place during this time.

KPD gas field in the SSGC network is back online since yesterday from its annual turn over. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 30, 2021

Azhar added that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) gas diversions will mostly take place during this time.

The country has been hit by a gas crisis which has affected the industry and CNG sector the most due to the closure of the KPD gas field and the dry docking of the LNG terminal. The business community has blamed the government for the shortage.

As per a report, the SSGC faced a gas shortfall of 160mmcfd in its system due to which CNG stations had been closed till July 5.

The SSGCL has said that due to supply-side issues, the gas utility is managing load by implementing Pakistan’s Gas Load Management Plan under which the top most priority is given to domestic and commercial customers, followed by other categories.

However, the SSGC categorically denied reports of gas load shedding anywhere in its franchise area.

“Some pocket neighbourhoods may be facing temporary shortages due to inflow of reduced volumes of gas from the gas fields owned by E&P companies,” the report quoted the SSGC as saying.

Similarly, some areas are undergoing pressure profiling and may be facing pressure and supply issues especially during the night-time, the company further said.

Gas crisis to be over in 2-3 days

Pakistan’s gas crisis is temporary in nature and will be over in the next two to three days, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar.

A major LNG shipment in the next two to three days is expected, Gauhar revealed as he spoke to a delegation of leading businessmen and industrialists which will be “transmitted and distributed through SSGCL [Sui Southern Gas Company Limited] system within a few days”.

Gauhar said he was aware of the challenges being faced by industrialists and businessmen. However, he said repair and maintenance of gas fields are unavoidable and necessary, adding that the government is taking measures to ease the burden of the crisis.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azahr on Wednesday stated that the Junnar Passaki Deep (KPD) gas field has resumed supply to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network after completing its annual turnover.

Taking to twitter, he also announced the start of dry docking of Engro’s LNG terminal, which he said will be completed by Monday.

Azhar added that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) gas diversions will mostly take place during this time.

The country has been hit by a gas crisis which has affected the industry and CNG sector the most due to the closure of the KPD gas field and the dry docking of the LNG terminal. The business community has blamed the government for the shortage.

As per a report, the SSGC faced a gas shortfall of 160mmcfd in its system due to which CNG stations had been closed till July 5.

The SSGCL has said that due to supply-side issues, the gas utility is managing load by implementing Pakistan’s Gas Load Management Plan under which the top most priority is given to domestic and commercial customers, followed by other categories.

However, the SSGC categorically denied reports of gas load shedding anywhere in its franchise area.

“Some pocket neighbourhoods may be facing temporary shortages due to inflow of reduced volumes of gas from the gas fields owned by E&P companies,” the report quoted the SSGC as saying.

Similarly, some areas are undergoing pressure profiling and may be facing pressure and supply issues especially during the nighttime, the company further said.

Gas crisis to be over in 2-3 days

Pakistan’s gas crisis is temporary in nature and will be over in the next two to three days, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar.

A major LNG shipment in the next two to three days is expected, Gauhar revealed as he spoke to a delegation of leading businessmen and industrialists which will be “transmitted and distributed through SSGCL [Sui Southern Gas Company Limited] system within a few days”.

Gauhar said he was aware of the challenges being faced by industrialists and businessmen. However, he said repair and maintenance of gas fields are unavoidable and necessary, adding that the government is taking measures to ease the burden of the crisis.