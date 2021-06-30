Gas crisis to be over in 2-3 days, informs Tabish Gauhar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s gas crisis is temporary in nature and will be over in the next two to three days, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar.

A major LNG shipment in the next two to three days is expected, Gauhar revealed as he spoke to a delegation of leading businessmen and industrialists which will be “transmitted and distributed through SSGCL [Sui Southern Gas Company Limited] system within a few days”.

Pakistani businessmen, especially those from Karachi, have been facing difficulties in operating businesses and industries due to the gas shortfall.

The government shut down gas to the non-export industrial sector due to recurring maintenance works in the fields and shortfall, which has been aggravated by a delay in LNG imports due to hype over the pricing of the fuel imported in the past.

Gauhar said he was aware of the challenges being faced by industrialists and businessmen. However, he said repair and maintenance of gas fields are unavoidable and necessary, adding that the government is taking measures to ease the burden of the crisis.

Industrialists demand immediate resumption of gas supply to Karachi

He agreed to the recommendation that there should be a representative of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in the SSGCL to highlight industrial issues.

Nasser Hyatt, president of FPCCI, called for the immediate resumption of gas supply to Karachi saying that the gas suspension is adversely impacting the industrial units which in turn, will have an adverse impact on Pakistan’s exports.

“We are paying up to 40% more than international competitors and yet we are not getting enough gas supply,” Zubair Motiwala, Chairman of the Businessmen Group said.

Adeel Siddiqui, vice president of FPCCI said there is an “unimaginable catastrophic havoc” in Karachi and interior Sindh due to the widespread gas shortage. He said economic activities have come to a halt.

Rehan Chawla from the Towel Association said export orders are bound to get delayed due to current disruption in gas supply. He demanded the government to provide a relief package to industrialists.

Saleem Zaman, chairman of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said the industry is on the verge of collapse and the “negligence on the part of the government makes them suffer again and again”.