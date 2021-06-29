PPP calls for nationwide inquiry into gas crisis

ISLAMABAD: The government’s incompetence and mismanagement has created a severe gas crisis across the country, Sherry Rehman said. The gas crisis in the summer is proof of the incompetence of this government, she added.

She said that various industries and CNG stations across the country are closing and that the LNG terminal will be closed till July 6.

“The incompetent government could not repair the terminal on time,” she stated, expressing her displeasure and questioned whether the delay in repair of the terminal would also be blamed on the previous governments.

“Will the responsibility of timely repair of the terminal also be shifted to the previous governments?”

Sherry Rehman called for the gas crisis to be investigated, stating that power generation is declining and load shedding is increasing due to it.

She added that the incumbent government creates the crisis and then takes advantage of it, saying that it is as artificial as any other.

Earlier, Karachi’s Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) termed the sudden cut off in gas supply as a conspiracy against Karachi’s industry.

KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman raised the question that if there is a shortage of gas in the whole country, why are cuts only being made for Karachi’s industries.