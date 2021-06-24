Gas cut is a conspiracy against Karachi’s industry, says KATI president

KARACHI: Karachi’s Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has termed the sudden cut off in gas supply as a conspiracy against Karachi’s industry.

Speaking on the news programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman raised the question that if there is a shortage of gas in the whole country, why are cuts only being made for Karachi’s industries.

He said that the sudden announcement of gas being cut off for industries is a conspiracy against Karachi’s industry and that there should be an equal division, adding that the government could not import LNG on time which led to the crisis.

Pakistan People’s Party Parlia­mentarians Central Information Secretary and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri, too, spoke against the cut in gas supply.

“Sindh should get its required share of gas as per Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” she wrote on Twitter.

She said the federal government is depriving Sindh of its constitutional right yet again.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) asked industrial units from non-export sectors to curtail their gas consumption by 100% starting Tuesday, June 22, till further notice. “This is being done in the greater interest of the general public,” it said in a letter to the industrial associations.

SSGC attributed the shutdown to ‘severe’ shortage in gas supply from fields. One of its major fields Kunar Pasaki Deep is on annual turnaround for 21 days.