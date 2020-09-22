Sindh to face 300 mmcfd gas shortage in winter: SSGC

Sindh province will face a severe gas crisis during the upcoming winter season, a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said on Monday.

Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province could possibly face a shortfall of 300mmcfd in winter, the gas utility said in a statement.

The SSGC while denying gas load shedding said that it is getting lesser gas from gas fields. The complaints of low gas pressure are due to the low pressure at gas fields, according to the SSGC spokesperson.

“At present the SSGC is facing a gas shortfall of 150mmcfd,” the gas utility statement said. “Sinjhoro and Zarghun gas fields have been closed for annual maintenance,” according to the statement.

The spokesperson, however, said that gas supply to domestic consumers is among the foremost priorities of the company.

It is pertinent to mention here that the homes in several localities of Karachi are suffering from an unannounced gas load shedding much ahead of the beginning of the winter. According to reports, K-Electric, the sole power company in Karachi, could also face a shortage in the gas supply during the winter season.