CSO urges federal government to not lift ban on coal handling at Karachi Port Trust

A civil society organization has urged the Federal Government not to give in to coal importers for getting the ban on coal handling at Karachi Port Trust lifted just to save their costs because it is very damaging for the environment of the city and to the health of citizens.

Dr. Syed Raza Ali Gardezi, General Secretary Citizens for Environment has said that according to media reports, some coal importers have been persuading the government to resume coal-handling at KPT.

“The government must not bow down to the lobbies that prefer their profits over human lives,” he added. It is to be noted that Chief Justice (CJ) Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the shifting of coal handling to Port Qasim in 2018 while hearing a Suo Motu notice at the Karachi registry.

The Chief Justice also banned off-loading of coal at KPT and its open storage in the city stating that the investors don’t care about the health and lives of the common people because coal dust is causing diseases.

The Supreme Court passed very strict remarks during the hearing stating that coal dust is causing illnesses and coal handling in the city center is like playing with human lives.

“That was a very humane decision of the Supreme Court to move the handling of imported coal from KPT considering acute threats to the lives of Karachiites. So the coal importers who want the government to resume coal handling at KPT for their personal gains are completely ignoring the dangers this activity poses to the citizens’ lives,” said Dr. Gardezi.

He added that the adjacent areas of KPT are now completely safe from the threats of coal handling at KPT — thanks to the Supreme Court.

“Air quality and cleanliness of the roads have improved manifold while there is a significant decrease in the respiratory health issues of the locals,” he added.

Director Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Imran Sabir has said that SEPA submitted a report to the Supreme Court in 2014 suggesting safety measures to KPT for safe coal handling.

But, he added, till 2018 the KPT could not comply with the suggested safety measures as they were waiting for investment therefore the Supreme Court moved coal handling to Port Qasim.

“KPT has not yet contacted SEPA which means they have not acted upon the safety measures suggested by the agency. If they are interested in coal handling, SEPA will do a proper inspection of the handling measures in place and submit its report to the authorities concerned,” said Imran.