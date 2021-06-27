Justin Bieber hit with controversy over his new album

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is not new to controversies. However, this time around he is facing controversy over the logo design of his new album ‘Justice.’

The controversy involves a French duo and Justin Bieber. A French dance band with the name Justice sent a notice to Justin Bieber in March over the artwork of his new 6th album.

The French band argued that the logos of their band and Justin’s new album look similar and claimed that Justin Bieber’s team had contacted them and asked to be connected to the duo’s logo designer.

What upset the duo was that they were the ones who were asked about the designer and they have not been credited.