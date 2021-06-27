Queen Elizabeth wants to make amends with Prince Harry, Megan Markle

Queen Elizabeth is reported to want to make amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Sources close to the queen claim that she wants to put the drama behind them and bury their hatchet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are invited to the Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday which will be celebrated in honor of her 70 years on the throne. It will be a 4 day event.

However, it is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the birthday and whether they will be seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California to start a new life.