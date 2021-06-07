The Royal family sends heartfelt message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Congrats are in order! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are overjoyed with the arrival of their baby girl, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple shared the exciting news on their Archewell Foundation page, expressing, “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Following the pair’s baby news, Buckingham Palace issued a statement congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a statement read on Sunday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on Instagram, “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Additionally, Prince Charles and Camila issued a statement that read, “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana Confetti ball. Wishing them all well at this special time.”

Later in the day, Princess Eugenie, who welcomed her first baby in early February, shared a sweet message on Instagram Stories, writing, “Congratulations dear cousins. We couldn’t be happier for you all.”

The royal family’s heartfelt tribute comes almost two months after Prince Harry reunited with his loved ones at Prince Philip’s funeral, who was laid to rest on April 17. It marked the first time the Duke of Sussex visited his family following his and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“This trip was to honour the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives,” a source close to Harry told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “It was very much a family-focused period of time.”

The insider noted that “outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length” with Prince Charles or Prince William, however, it “broke the ice for future conversations.”

As the source explained, “The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

Meghan, who was pregnant at the time, couldn’t attend the service, as she was advised by her physician not to travel overseas.

“Meghan wishes she could have flown to the U.K. to support her husband but has been advised not to due to her pregnancy,” a source close to the former Suits star previously told E! News. “She would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry.”

While it’s unknown where the couple currently stands with the royal family, it’s clear they are still paying their respects. Per a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they gave their baby girl a name that honours both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” a statement for the couple read. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

“Both mother and child are healthy and well and settling in at home,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The arrival of the couple’s baby girl comes less than a month after their son, Archie Harrison, turned 2 years old in May. About their growing family, Prince Harry expressed his excitement during his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah in March.

“To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing,” he shared. “But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs and it’s great.”