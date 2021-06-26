KoHaSaa launches in the country with fragrances named after Hania, Farhan Saeed, Aimen and Muneeb Butt

An impressive and sensational range of perfumes was launched here in Karachi in a very unique way as these fragrances have been designed keeping in view the personalities of some of Pakistan’s famous celebrities. Pakistan’s first Luxury Fragrances Company, KoHaSaa, introduced four sensational scents that they have recently added to their successful line of Attars and Body Mists.

These scents have been designed keeping in view the personalities of Pakistan’s very own, super talented and much loved celebrities including Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. Made exclusively from Parisian Oils, these handpicked and lovingly crafted products were created by the Co-Founders including Komal Rizvi, Khalid Chawla, Hasan Rizvi and Saad Khan.

“We involved these four famous celebrities of Pakistan in designing the products as the fragrances were made keeping in view their personalities and taste,” said Hasan Rizvi, while talking to Daily Times. Hasan is one of the Co-Founders of the product.

The one named after Hania Aamir will have the happy touch. Hania Aamir, whose persona is all about being passionate and happiness, and she wanted it to be summarized with the essences of Mandarin, Jasmine and Amber.

The scent named after Muneeb Butt will have a long lasting affects keeping in view his persona. He wanted an Oudh that could make every man envious and every woman sense the exotic fragrances from afar.

The scent of Farhan Saeed will have a sophisticated touch in feel. He wanted his Scent to feel alive, sensual, and musky. Hence it includes a revitalizing fusion of fruit and flower

Likewise, the scent of Aiman Khan will also have long lasting effects. Aiman wanted her perfume to feel like a tantalizing mix of innocence and fantasies and therefore choose floral and citrus essences with Ambergris.

“We got huge response in just two days as all the stock sold out and we have ordered more,” Hasan Rizvi said. He further added that they designed the perfumes for Pakistani youngsters and therefore they are available in affordable prices of ranging from 4000 to 5000 only. KoHaSaa not only worked with each of these impressive personalities to develop a perfume they and their loved ones will thoroughly enjoy but also went that extra mile to make sure that the oils were in high enough concentration to last longer than any other scent in Pakistan. Hasan Rizvi aims to bring pleasure and joy into the lives of all scent fanatics (like himself) and therefore he is much excited about this product. I felt that there must be a scent of international standard for the Pakistani youngsters and that must be affordable too and that was the basic theme behind its launching, Rizvi said.

He also explained the reason why who represents their perfumes is so important and how these four wonderful stars with true hearts are the perfect fit for the front running products. All four brand ambassadors feel that this little bottle of love is very special to them.

“Initially, we engaged only four celebrities but we have a plan to extend our list as more and more celebrities including cricketing stars will be our ambassadors soon. We’ll have a list of 20 celebrities as ambassadors soon,” Rizvi concluded.