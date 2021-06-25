Hira Mani’s new statement has yet again made netizens mad

Pakistani actor Hira Mani has made waves on the internet by making a new statement.

The Meray Pass Tum Hou actor posted a video where she is struggling to try filling her car tank. During the video she talked about how people have house help in Pakistan whereas people in America have to do everything themselves.

Netizens were not so happy about her statement as they were asking why filling the tank is a big deal and thought that she sounds privileged.

One fan of Hira even commented, “I am a huge fan of yours as an actor but I am disappointed by this. You are living in a fortunate country where the majority of people live under poverty so they can provide you cheap labor?”