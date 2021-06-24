Hira Mani shares a sweet moment with her son

Pakistan actor Hira Mani is on a US trip with her family. She shared a cute picture of her and her son on Instagram.

She captioned the picture with, “Mommy Alert. Heroine houn yaa phir doctor mother is always a mother that’s it period.”

The Kashf actor went to thank her friend for taking the picture.

Many fans flooded Hira’s post with heart emojis and one fan even commented “Caring and beautiful mother,” whereas another fan commented, “Beautiful emotions,” with a heart-eyed emoji.