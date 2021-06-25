Third-party and not FBR to conduct audit of tax evaders: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday said that a third-party audit will be carried out of the tax defaulters and that FBR would not harass anyone anymore.

Speaking on the budget for FY2021-22 in the Senate, the finance minister while responding to Raza Rabbani’s indication towards the arrest of businessmen, said that this time they had introduced a self-assessment option in the budget.

“FBR could not harass people now and for the first time a third-party audit will be carried out,” he said adding that even the person could not be arrested after the audit and a discussion would be held with him after the audit report.

Shaukat Tarin said that the tax issues of 1.5 million people are being resolved by the government. “Their matters will not be sent to FBR as it could lead to harassment from the FBR,” the finance minister said.

He informed that discussions on suggestions from the Senate body, taxation on food, and milk items and machinery has been withdrawn. “The IMF has recommended imposing a tax of Rs 700 billion,” he shared.

Shaukat Tarin said that there was no concession left for tax evaders in the new budget 2021-22 and implementation on the tax-related decision will be started from July 1.

He detailed that there is a chance for tax measures up to Rs264 billion instead of Rs383 billion in terms of the budgeted amount.

“Different sectors have been given relief through the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.”

Tarin announces tax on calls above 5 minutes

The finance minister announced that the government will now be taxing mobile phone calls lasting more than five minutes while addressing a session of the National Assembly.

Tarin shared that speaking over your mobile for more than five minutes will be taxed at 75 paisas, but there will be no tax on an SMS.

Earlier, the finance minister had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet had opposed the imposition of tax on mobile phone calls, internet data and SMS, after which they would not be taxed.