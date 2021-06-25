Violation of constitution is being committed by cutting off gas supply in Sindh, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Slamming the government for gas shortage in the country, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has stated that it is a violation of constitution to cut off the gas supply to the province that provides the most supply to the country.

She said that despite Sindh producing 65 to 70 percent gas in the country, the province is deprived of it.

“Article 158 of the Constitution states that the province in which the natural gas reserves are located will have precedence over other parts of Pakistan. Gas supply in the province will be ensured first,” she added.

She elaborated that a violation of the constitution is being committed by cutting off gas supply in Sindh and must be taken notice of.

“Karachi’s textiles account for 52% of the total textile exports. The gas crisis will affect not only jobs but also revenues,” adding that gas shortage is likely to result in an increase in unemployment.

She condemned the gas cut by the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and demanded immediate restoration of the supply in Sindh.

ٹیکسٹائل کی مجموئی ایکسپورٹ میں کراچی کی ٹیکسٹائل کا 52 فیصد حصہ ہے۔ گیس کا بحران نہ صرف ملازمتوں کو بلکہ محصولات کو بھی متاثر کرے گا۔ پیپلز پارٹی گیس بندش کو مسترد کرتی ہے۔ سوئی سدرن گیس کمپنی لمیٹڈ کو فوری طور پر سندھ میں گیس کی فراہمی کو بحال کرنا چاہئے۔

