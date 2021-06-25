Daily Times

Violation of constitution is being committed by cutting off gas supply in Sindh, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Slamming the government for gas shortage in the country, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has stated that it is a violation of constitution to cut off the gas supply to the province that provides the most supply to the country.

She said that despite Sindh producing 65 to 70 percent gas in the country, the province is deprived of it.

“Article 158 of the Constitution states that the province in which the natural gas reserves are located will have precedence over other parts of Pakistan. Gas supply in the province will be ensured first,” she added.

“Despite 65-70% gas production in the country, Sindh is deprived of it.”

She elaborated that a violation of the constitution is being committed by cutting off gas supply in Sindh and must be taken notice of.

“Karachi’s textiles account for 52% of the total textile exports. The gas crisis will affect not only jobs but also revenues,” adding that gas shortage is likely to result in an increase in unemployment.

She condemned the gas cut by the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and demanded immediate restoration of the supply in Sindh.

“PPP rejects gas cut Sui Southern Gas Company Limited should immediately restore gas supply in Sindh.”

 

