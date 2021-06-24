University of Agriculture Faisalabad approves Rs7.68 bn budget

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Finance and Planning Committee has approved Rs 7.686 billion budget for the financial year 2021-22 that would be presented before the Syndicate and Senate for approval.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi while the budget was presented by Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri. The House approved non-development budget worth Rs 6.214 billion, recurring grant Government of Punjab for UAF sub-campus Burewala-Vehari worth Rs 94.065 million, non-development UAF Burewala sub-campus (own source) worth Rs 94.231 million, Water Management Research Center worth Rs 45.722 million, development ( Federal Government Funded ) worth Rs 1.046 billion and development Punjab Government Funded worth Rs 193.006 million.

The House also approved an Endowment Fund budget worth Rs90 million, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar said that the university being the mother of all agricultural institutions was not only producing skilled manpower but also a tangible research work in order to uplift the agricultural sector and increase per acre production. He stressed upon the scientists to come up with more valuable research works keeping the agricultural issues and farming community problems in view.

He added that the low productivity, lack of value additions, water scarcity, climate changes, uncertified seed etc were the real issues of the sector. Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri said that the pension fund which commenced in 2013-14 has surpassed Rs 2.4 billion. He added that the university was running a state-of-the-art transparency system to spend the money for the institutional development, students, agricultural and farming community. He thanked HEC, Agriculture Department Punjab, and finance department Punjab for their support to the UAF. Irfan Abbas said that the university has won three mega new projects that will help address the agricultural and nutritional challenges of the country.

The meeting was attended by Registrar UAF Tariq Mahmud Gill, Director Planning and Development UAF Irfan Abbas, Executive Director Endowment Fund Secretariat UAF Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa , Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Deputy Secretary Planning Government of Punjab Dr Ahmad Bilal, Deputy Secretary Education Government of Punjab Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi, Deputy Director Accounts HEC Pervez Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Issa and other notables.