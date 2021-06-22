Yousaf Raza Gillani summoned for indictment in advertisement case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned PPP leader and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on July 13 to indict him in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference regarding awarding illegal advertising contracts in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing during which Yousaf Raza did not appear in the court today.

The NAB has filed a reference against the former prime minister for alleged corruption worth billions of rupees. The court has ordered Gillani to appear in person on July 13 and has summoned all the accused for indictment.

Earlier, an accountability court deferred the indictment of the Opposition Leader in the Senate and other accused in the same case.