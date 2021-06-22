Sehar Afzal — mind meets substance

Lahore or Karachi?

It is really hard to choose, because Lahore is where my heart is. I was born and raised in Lahore. It’s my city! But Karachi is so welcoming and promising that it made me fall in love with it sooner than I expected.

Modelling or acting and why?

I really can’t pick one. Acting is where I get to live other people’s life when I am playing certain characters, and the margin of learning and understanding life and people and relationships and emotions is massive. And I like to take on such challenges. Whereas modelling is something that comes to me naturally. As a model, I very much love to flirt with the camera. It’s addictive, really.

What made you join this field and what makes you stick it out in it?

An artist/model gets to live so many lives as different people or characters, there’s so much scope of never ending learning that I was always intrigued with the idea of becoming one. Now that I am in the field, I am certain that I wanna keep experiencing and learning how it is to escape into a character. And there’s no other field that could enlighten me in a practical way as much as here.

Name three things you cannot do without.

Honesty, hard work and my mobile phone of course.

How do you deal with pre formed biases about the modelling industry?

I find a great deal of pleasure in stating that the modelling industry has been swiftly liberated from all sorts of biases in the past five-six years. I do want to give credit to social media for that. People are becoming more open and accepting.

Why don’t you think more educated people like you enter this Industry?

I think there are many more educated persons in this industry than you have assumed. Perhaps awareness on that needs to spread through this piece.

What’s your fondest memory from your work life?

I love my work, and I have millions of memories from every project I have done up till now. So, to enlist then would require pages and pages.

What can we expect from you in the future?

Well, you can expect literally anything from an artist. That’s the beauty of being in this profession. Expect the unexpected!

Do you think Pakistan needs academies and grooming institutes did new people coming in?

Yes. Absolutely! In fact, its high time now.

What message would you like to give to the young girls watching you*

Be fearlessly authentic, coz if you are your authentic self you have no competition. Never give up on your dreams because they do come true. Never criticise and doubt yourself because people are going to do that for you anyway.