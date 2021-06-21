TECNO Camon 17 comes as a powerful device in just PKR 24,999

TECNO has recently launched two new smartphones in the Camon 17 series, Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro. The brand is offering budget-friendly phones with remarkable features. The Camon 17 is available in Pakistan for only PKR 24,999. We recently received the latest smartphone and have reviewed it for you. Here’s a breakdown of all Camon 17’s features so let’s go over them!

The first thing you see in a phone is the body design. Camon 17 has a sleek body and the rear-camera design of the phone compliments the overall design. The phone is available in three colors, Deep Sea Blue, Tranquil Green, and Frost Silver which look both modern and professional. The placement of the fingerprint sensor at the back is convenient, offering fast unlocking.

As smartphone gaming is in high demand these days so we tested the phone by installing multiple gaming apps. Even after installing endless games, the phone still had a lot of capacity left with the massive 128GB storage. With the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, games like PUBG and Fortnite run seamlessly for hours without heating the device. Moreover, the phone has 18W flash charging which quickly charges the smartphone and the 5000mAh battery lasts for a whole day even with gaming and browsing.

Overall, TECNO’s Camon 17 is a great phone with these features and sleek modish design that too in just PKR 24,999. The phone is available in both online and offline market so hurry and get your budget device before it is sold out!