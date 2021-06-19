‘Dhoop ki Deewar’ set to premiere on June 25

The trailer of the webseries ‘Dhoop ki Deewar’ is set to be launched on 25th June,2021. The star studded show with Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, has already been honored for its superlative character portrayal and the performances of the actors.

The captivating storyline of ‘Dhoop ki Deewar’ is being praised locally as well as internationally.

The amount of love received by ZEE5 has led the online media channel to make the show available on all platforms, that too, free of cost. The viewers will not have to pay for the subscription and watch it free of cost.

This is a special gesture by the platform in hopes to reinforce the message of “Heart over Hate” and to allow maximum viewers to enjoy the show across the country.

The chief business officer of ZEE5 Global Archana Anand said:

“We’re thrilled to bring our latest Zindagi Original Dhoop Ki Deewar for free to our viewers in Pakistan as a very special gesture. Written, produced, and directed locally by an excellent cast and crew, this web series carries a powerful message and is sure to resonate with viewers as it touches upon the themes of war, love, and shared grief. We hope that you will enjoy watching this beautiful story.”

Shailja Kejriwal the chief content officer, special projects said:

“We are delighted to announce a free airing of ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ in Pakistan and with this, we hope that more and more people can watch the show. We’ve always believed that art transcends borders and has the power to unite. Aligned with the same thought, Dhoop Ki Deewar has an underlying message of peace and harmony. The love that the show has received since the time it was announced has only validated our belief and given us more power to tread in that direction.”

The webseries produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films highlights the tale of love, family and loss, highlighting the social impacts of war.