Hate or heart?: Sajal Aly unveils ‘Dhoop ki Deewar’ trailer

Celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir will be seen sitting under the shadow of ‘Dhoop ki Deewar’. The much-awaited web series has its trailer out.

Sajal Aly took to Instagram and released the 2:45 minute clip.

The leading actor posted the trailer on her igtv where she has been showered with love as the trailer has been viewed more than 100,000 times by the time of our posting this story on Tuesday.

‘Dhoop ki Deewar’ is an original series by Zindagi.

The actor further wrote in her post,

“No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss. When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart?’’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Watch the trailer and one comes to know that the series is about the traditional rivals – Pakistan and India – where Sajal Aly is a Pakistani girl, whereas Ahad Raza Mir is from the other side of the border. It is going to be an interesting story.

She said that the series will premiere on ZEE5 on the 25th of June.