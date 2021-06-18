Tax evaders cause losses of Rs 2.70 billion to the national exchequer



As many as 236 tax evaders have caused a loss of Rs 2.70 billion to the national exchequer. The report of the Departmental Audit Committee of the Regional Tax Office of the Federal Board of Revenue has revealed that there is a list of 236 such persons in the four districts of Faisalabad Division, those who hide the facts about their income and did not disclose the details of their assets but their annual income is in millions of rupees.

Tax evaders include those who are not registered in the tax net. A huge amount of tax evasion has been committed by these 236 persons by concealing the details of income and assets, which has caused a loss of Rs. 2.70 billion to the national exchequer.

According to the FBR audit report, all these individuals did not even disclose in the record the commercial properties purchased. Similarly, other properties including luxury cars were bought but the facts about them were hidden. According to the report, tax evaders without disclosing income and assets include those who are not even registered in the tax net. However, registered persons have also been found involved in this tax fraud.

The audit committee of the Federal Board of Revenue in its report has recommended that the Faisalabad Regional Tax Office officials conduct a full investigation against all these tax evaders. All the recovery from those involved in tax evasion should be completed and the report should be sent to the higher authorities. Following the disclosure of the audit report, the management of Faisalabad Regional Tax Office has started issuing notices to those involved in tax evasion of Rs 2.70 billion so that investigations can be started against them.