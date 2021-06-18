FM reaches Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu. The foreign minister was received by the Deputy Governor of Antalya, Pakistan’s ambassador Cyrus Qazi and senior officials of Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with other foreign ministers from the region and highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity, according to the Foreign Office statement issued on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners, it added.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the Forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’. Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation, the statement added.