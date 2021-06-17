Regional corridor linked to peace in Afghanistan: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister‘s National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf Thursday in a call with United Nation Secretary General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues Jean Arnault, said the regional corridor was linked to peace in Afghanistan.

The National Security Adviser discussed the situation in Afghanistan during the meeting with the UNSG‘s Personal Envoy.

Dr Moeed said Pakistan was standing for peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan meant peace in the region.

Jean Arnault during his meeting with the National Security Adviser praised Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

Dr. Moeed vowed that Pakistan will continue all efforts for peace in Afghanistan.