KP starts locally made PakVac vaccination



The Health Department has started use of locally made PakVac Coranavirus vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The first doze of Pakvac vaccine was administered to 270 citizens during last 24 hours.

Pakistan’s National Institute of Health (NIH) has developed a homemade vaccine with the help of a Chinese vaccine company CanSinoBio to produce three million doses every month apart from producing raw material in future.

The vaccine was prepared after rigorous quality control checks to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards.