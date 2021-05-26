Pakistan’s locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine PakVac cleared for use

The first ever COVID-19 vaccine developed in Pakistan ‘PakVac’ has passed testing and is ready for use. The single-dose shot was made at the National Institute of Health with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics. “Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc China,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Twitter Monday night. The formulation and packaging of the Cansino Bio vaccine Convidecia began in Pakistan on May 7, confirmed Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid. A total of 160,000 Cansino vaccine dose concentrates are available in the country, she added.

The government had signed an agreement with China for a total of three million Cansino doses.