Bill to restrain underage marriage submitted in KP Assembly



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2021 is submitted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly secretariat on Monday for discussion and approval in the upcoming session.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA NIghat Yasmeen Orakzai submitted the bill and said the bill aimed to make the child marriage a cognizable offense and whosoever commit the offense would be punished with rigorous imprisonment which may be extendable to three year and shall not be less than two years.

She said the bill stated that any child under the age of eighteen would be considered as a child and contracting marriage to a child would be a punishable crime under Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

She said the bill was prepared to discourage child marriages in the province and make it a cognizable crime.