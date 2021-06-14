Punjab budget 2021-22: Rs 560 bn for development, revenue collection target Rs 359 bn

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht on Monday presented the Punjab Budget 2021-22 in the provincial assembly with a total outlay of Rs2.653 trillion with tax concessions worth Rs50billion, Rs196billion allocation for South Punjab, Rs370billion for the health sector and Rs 442billion for the education sector.

Rs 54 billion would be spent on development schemes and Rs 388 billion would be spent for current expenditures

in education sector.

He announced to launch Insaaf School Up-gradation Programme to ensure enrollment of maximum number of out of school children to schools.

He added that an amount of Rs 6.5 billion was allocated under the initiative to upgrade 8360 primary schools to the level of elementary which was 25 percent of the total schools in Punjab.

The Finance Minister elaborated that 40 percent, out of the total 8360 schools would be upgraded in South Punjab. Under the Insaaf School Programme, more than 2 million out of school children would be enrolled back to schools across the province.

6 new universities in various districts would be constructed while 8 more in Attock, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Pakpattan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah and Sialkot would be set up.

Universal Health Coverage for the entire population of Punjab was given an allocation of Rs 80 billion. Every individual in Punjab would be covered in this programme and an estimated 1 billion people would be registered by December 2021.

Presenting the budget, Bakht said that the budget of Punjab would be the guarantor of development and prosperity. He said that even the developed countries were helpless due to Coronavirus pandemic but PTI government provided relief to the poor people during pandemic.

He specially thanked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for his efforts in the development programme. “We couldn’t have done this if it wasn’t without the support of Usman buzdar,” said Bakht.

“In PTI’s regime, we focused mainly on the economic policy and controlled spending to make way for new schemes. The Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2021 proposed GDP growth rate at 3.94%, an estimate above the one made by the International Monetary Fund,” said the Minister.

He further disclosed that remittances had soared at a historic high of $29 billion in the FY 2020-21 while funds approved for sectors such as- lindustry, agriculture, livestock and tourism for the purpose of economic growth were approx Rs 58billion, a bumper 234% increase.

Lahore which has huge economic, social and cultural significance has been allocated Rs 28 billion for health, infrastructure and surface water treatment plant while the social sector allotment approved is Rs 205 billion, a 100% increase from last year.

The minister announced that all the 721,000 Punjab government employees from Grade 1 to 19 will get a 10% increase in their salary while pensioners will get a similar increase. He announced a special 25% allowance for “financially distressed employees”.

Key figures:

Provincial revenue at Rs 359 billion

Rs189 billion for south Punjab

Rs56 billion tax relief package

Rs106 billion package for Covid19

Rs1428 billion budget expenditure

Rs45 billion for development

Rs24 billion for mother and child healthcare

Rs11 billion for primitive healthcare

Rs3.5 billion for trauma centers

Rs15 billion for higher education

Rs17 billion for Engineering and technical education university in Sialkot

Rs28 billion for infrastructure projects in Lahore

Rs300 billion for 200 electric buses

Rs1.3 billion for the SME sector

Rs10 billion for the Punjab Rozgar Programme

Rs17 billion for employment programmes

Rs5 billion for subsidies of farmers

Rs 17.2 billion for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) sector

Rs 887.522 million for the Prime Minister Health Initiative

Rs 500 million for Chief Minister’s Programme for construction/Rehabilitation/ Provision of Missing Health Facilities in less Developed areas

Provision of Missing Health Facilities in less Developed areas Rs 350 million for preventive healthcare

Rs 78.7 billion for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) sector

Rs 1119 million for ongoing schemes of medical education

Rs 6150 million for sports & youth affairs – Rs 2,911.449 million were allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 3,238.551 million were earmarked for new schemes

Rs 43 million for College of Paramedics at Toba Tek Singh

Rs 1,000 million for Nishtar Hospital Multan and Rs 2000 million for Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Centre Lahore.

Rs 31,497 million as development budget for the agriculture sector