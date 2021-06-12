Realistic, futuristic training imperative for maintaining operational readiness: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said realistic and futuristic training corresponding to the evolving threats was imperative for maintaining operational readiness.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, addressed the troops undergoing various military exercises while on a visit to Sialkot and Kotli, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The COAS attended closing sessions of the Corps level war game at Sialkot where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise.

The war game was based on defensive operation cycles of corps under the conventional battle field environment in line with Operational and Planning Directives of Pakistan army.

COAS appreciated the sound planning and a befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of the evolving threat matrix. He also visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise “Takskheer-e-Jabal”.

He was briefed about the conduct of the ongoing exercise aimed at enhancing preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvrings in mountainous and semi mountainous terrains.

Troops rehearsed tactical and operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions where Qamar Zaman also interacted with the participating troops. Appreciating hard work, high morale and professionalism of troops, the chief of army staff expressed satisfaction over conduct of the exercise.