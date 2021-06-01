Army to ensure enduring peace in Balochistan, vows COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan army would make all possible efforts towards achievement of an enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of Balochistan province.

He expressed these views during his visit to Corps Headquarters Quetta, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. The COAS was given a detailed briefing on security situation, operational preparedness, border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders. He was also briefed on the socio-economic initiatives undertaken by army in support of government of Balochistan and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability.

“The terrorists won’t be allowed to destabilize peace efforts,” Gen Bajwa said. He emphasized that all-out efforts would be made to assist provincial government in ensuring law and order. He lauded officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance and high morale.

A day earlier, four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel had embraced martyrdom and eight others got wounded in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan respectively. “In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists,” the ISPR had said in a statement on Monday. During an exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others injured. Also, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

“In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat,” the ISPR had said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured. “Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR had said. “Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against the FC troops in Quetta and Turbat and reiterated the government’s resolve to fight the terrorists and foil attempts against peace and development of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. He vowed to fight the terrorists and said no one would be allowed to sabotage the peace and development in Balochistan. National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf also condemned in strong words the terrorists attacks on security forces in Balochistan. In a tweet on Tuesday, he expressed heartfelt condolences with the families of the martyrs.