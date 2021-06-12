Only 60,000 KSA residents to perform Hajj this year

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will be limiting this year’s hajj pilgrimage to the 60,000 residents and nationals living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), says the Saudi minister of health on Saturday.

Saudi ministers for health and Hajj disclosed that Saudi Arabia has announced this restriction due to ongoing corona virus pandemic, according to a report by Arab news.

They stressed that those who desire to perform Hajj (fifth pillar of Islam) must be free of any chronic diseases, and should be vaccinated. They should also fall within the age limits from 18 to 65 years.