Number of donkeys in country increased by 1 million

The Economic Survey 2020-20 revealed that the number of donkeys has increased in the country. However, the number of horses, mules, and camels has not increased.

According to the survey report, the number of donkeys in the country has increased by one lac.

According to the report, the number of donkeys in the country was 5.5 million, increasing to 5.6 after an increase of 1 million.

The report said that the number of buffaloes has increased by 1.2 million in one year, from 41.2 million to 42.4 million.

According to the Economic Survey Report, the number of sheep in the country has also increased by 4 lakh, which was 31.2 million earlier, now it has reached 31.6 million.

The survey report said that the number of goats has increased by 2.1 million, from 78.2 million to 83 million.

The economic survey revealed that there had been no increase in the number of horses, camels, and mules in the country.

According to the report, the number of horses remained at 400,000, mules at 200,000, and camels at 1.1 million in the country.

According to the Economic Survey Report, the number of cattle in the country has increased by 1.9 million in one year. As a result, the number of cattle has increased from 49.6 million to 51.5 million