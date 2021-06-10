Schedule of 11th general elections of Azad Kashmir released



The Chief Election Commissioner released the schedule for the 11th general elections of Azad Kashmir. A press conference was held with the chief election commissioner and members of the election commission present.

Addressing the press conference, the chief election commissioner said that elections for 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir and 12 seats for refugees would be held on July 25.

The general election for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Nomination papers can be filed till June 21, appeals can be filed till June 30, objections can be lodged till June 28 and 29. On June 22, papers will be checked and lists will be released on the same day,

The number of women voters is 1,297,747, the number of male voters in Azad Kashmir is 1,590,347, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,817,090 voters will exercise their right to vote.

In the upcoming elections, 4 constituencies have been added as compared to the previous elections. 33 refugees from Azad Kashmir will contest in 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.