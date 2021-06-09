ECP finalizes voter list of Azad Kashmir



The Election Commission has finalized the voter lists of 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir. According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir is 28. There are 2,817,090 voters in total.

1,297,743 female voters while 1,590,347 male voters are registered, the number of voters in four seats of Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir is 301,423. In three seats of Bhimber district of Azad Kashmir, the number of voters is 287,525.

The number of voters in six seats of Kotli is 544,646, the number of voters in three seats of Bagh district of Azad Kashmir is 286,864. The number of voters in five seats of Poonch is 388,727.

In the two seats of Sadhnauti there are 106,124 voters while the number of voters for the two seats of Neelam is 213190.

The number of voters in one seat of Muzaffarabad Haveli is 97,906 and the number of voters in seven seats of Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad is 534,665.