Former MQM leader made part of ‘RAW links’ investigation

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police on Wednesday formally made Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Advocate part of an investigation regarding his alleged role in facilitating the training of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists through Indian intelligence agency RAW, a private TV channel reported.

A three-member committee of the CTD questioned the former leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for having alleged connections with RAW-linked suspects. According to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, Anis Advocate was formally made part of the probe after his answers to investigators during questioning today were found to be ‘unsatisfactory’. The senior official said the PSP leader was questioned regarding his role in recruiting MQM activists for training in India by RAW. He said the PSP leader’s passport and mobile phone have also been seized for forensic analysis and measures are afoot to block his computerised national identity card (CNIC). “He (Anis) has also been informed that if he leaves the city, he may be treated as an absconder,” the CTD official added.

While talking to reporters, Anees said that he is cooperating with the CTD investigators, however, he said he had not received orders regarding any restrictions for his travelling outside the metropolis. He said that the State is authorised to seize his passport whenever it wants.

Last week, senior politicians Dr Farooq Sattar and Anis Advocate had appeared before investigators belonging to the CTD and recorded their statements denying any links with two held suspects allegedly trained by India’s RAW.