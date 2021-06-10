Pakistan Economic Survey to be launched today

Pakistan Economic Survey containing details of major socio-economic achievements during the current fiscal year 2020-21 will be launched on Wednesday. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will launch the Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year. According to a press release, the finance minister said that the government is committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and growth-oriented federal budget for the next fiscal year. He expressed the determination to pursue an all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth through short, medium and long-term economic planning.













