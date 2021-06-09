Daily Times

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has set up 482 vaccination centers and 20 mobile units in remote areas of the province to defeat coronavirus.

The vaccination of over 850,000 people has been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where free vaccination processes were expedited, said spokesman of KP Health Department on Wednesday.

Out of these vaccination centers, four major vaccination centers equipped with modern facilities were set up in Peshawar where people were being vaccinated by professional experts of the health department.

He said 700 more centers would be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The plan regarding setting up mobile units in remote and far flung areas was proving highly successful where people including senior citizens were being vaccinated at their doorsteps.

Two major vaccination centers were being established in every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The facility of walk-in vaccination centers have been launched to facilitate people aged above 30 years besides started registration of over 18 years old youth.

The spokesman said special counters for government employees and teachers were set up at vaccination centers.

He said the anti-coronavirus vaccine was safe in all aspects and urged people not to pay attention to rumors by completing their vaccination in order to protect themselves and their loved ones against the fatal virus at earliest.

He said the process of free vaccination was being accelerated in the province and urged the media, religious scholars and intellectuals to help educate people about the importance of vaccination.