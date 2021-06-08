City Cricket Association trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to begin from Thursday

LAHORE: The trials for the senior and Under-19 sides of the City Cricket Associations falling under the jurisdiction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association will commence from Thursday (June 10). The decision to conduct the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been made after the provincial government provided the No-Objection Certificate to the Pakistan Cricket Board on 3 June. Along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the trials in the City Cricket Associations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir – which fall under Northern City Cricket Association – will be held from 9 June. The trials in those City Cricket Associations of Northern Cricket Association, which fall in Punjab province, are already underway.

The Cricket Association coaches and members of the junior selection committee will conduct the trials and those candidates who registered between 12-16 March will be eligible for the trials. To facilitate those willing cricketers who were unable to register themselves, the PCB has allowed on-venue registration. Only cricketers born on or after September 1, 2002 and before 1 September 2006 can register for the Under-19 trials. All players are required to bring their original CNICs or B-Forms along with the printed copies of their registration forms. The trials will be conducted from 0900 until 1800. The candidates are required to report at 0800 in white-coloured cricket clothing. The trials will be conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of everyone involved and the candidates will be required to strictly adhere the following:

1: No exchange of playing equipment, except the bat

2: Maintain three-feet distance at all times

3: Have your temperature checked before entering the venue

4: No application of saliva on the ball

5: Cover your face with a mask at all times, except when inside the boundary rope

6: Don’t attend the trials in case of any Covid-19 symptoms.