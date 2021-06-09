Covid positivity ratio takes further plunge of 2.54%

Coronavirus cases continue to decline in the country as Pakistan reported a positivity ratio of 2.54% on Wednesday. The last time the country reported this figure was in October 20, 2020, seven months ago.

Pakistan reported 1,118 cases of the infection on Wednesday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Ceremony (NCOC). On Tuesday, 43,900 Pakistanis were tested for the infection. The country reported a positivity ratio of 2.54%, with 77 people dying over the past 24 hours. As many as 2,244 people recovered from the infection in a single day, according to the NCOC. The total number of confirmed cases across the country have risen to 936,131 while the total number of active cases in Pakistan are 44,987. In total, Pakistan has lost 21,453 people to the coronavirus while 869,691 people have, in total, recovered from the infection. On Tuesday, Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity ratio below 3% for the first time in almost four months. The last time the country reported a positivity rate below 3% was on February 14 when the positivity rate stood at 2.61%.