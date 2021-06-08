Yami Gautam stuns in two sarees after wedding

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on 5th June. The actress has been sharing private snaps from her wedding on her Instagram.

Yami was spotted in two different banarsi sarees for her post wedding events. With both the sarees, she was seen wearing traditional Kashmiri earrings.

Her wedding event planner shared a photo of the actress clad in a bright green saree with red lipstick, sindoor and chooda.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together in the 2019 blockbuster film Uri. They have successfully managed to0 keep their relationship private.