Sindh obligates vaccination against coronavirus

KARACHI: Vaccination against coronavirus has been made mandatory by the Sindh government after it relaxed coronavirus restrictions across the province this week.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus at CM House announced the decision to declare vaccination mandatory for all citizens in the province.

All organisations, offices and businesses will have to ensure the vaccination of their employees and staff in the following two weeks.

The Sindh home department has also issued a notification of change in the timing of lockdown giving relaxation to traders and the public, including the opening of beaches and restaurants. Schools and educational institutions reopened for classes 9 with 50% capacity, while shops and markets have been allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 6pm.

However, all shopkeepers and staffers must get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

From June 11, marriage halls will also be allowed to host weddings in open air with an upper limit of 150 guests subject to complying with all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Apart from vaccination, the government called for the strict implementation of SOPs, including the mandatory wearing of mask in public places and not allowing any business, customer and individual without masks, observing social distance, frequent hand washing and hand sanitization.

Like before, business will remain closed for two days on Friday and Sunday for Karachi. For the rest of Sindh, commissioners may declare any two days from Friday, Saturday and Sunday as closed days.