Hira Mani under fire for her parenting

Pakistani actress Hira Mani took to Instagram where she shared a picture of her and her son Ibrahim with a caption that caused her to come under the radar of netizens.

Any idea what has caused this?

Well, the Kashf actor wrote in the caption, “I am in love with this guy. This is for you Ibrahim.”

She mentioned in the post who she had encouraged her son to cheat in his online exam but he did not. She also stated that she was proud of his honesty.

Many netizens commented under her post asking if Hira was feeling okay. Some even went as far as calling her parenting bad.

Many social media users also questioned her ethics and one Instagram user went as far as commenting, “His honesty and your dishonesty.”