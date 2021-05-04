Hira Mani robbed outside her home

Pakistani TV star Hira Mani got robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in the driveway outside her house in the provincial capital of Sindh.

Hira shared the CCTV footage of the incident on her Instagram stories.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor along with his two children can be seen parking a car in the driveway when two armed motorcyclists approached the Hira Mani’s vehicle and deprived them of her expensive items.

The actor’s sons had just gotten off of the car when the robbers arrived.

After the mugging, the actor dropped a message to the muggers on her social media, saying: “Dear mobile snatcher, I forgive you”.

The CCTV footage of the robbery is going viral on social media.

Following the robbery incident, the Gizri police reached Mani’s residence and recorded the statement of her guard.

Further investigation in this matter is underway with the help of CCTV footage, police added.