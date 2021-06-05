Malala: a symbol of courage and faith

‘I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission’ — Malala Yousafzai

Malala seems to be everywhere. And some of us are loving it. Indeed, it was a sight to see social media light up with beautifully photographed pictures of the once-upon-a-time little girl who was shot in the face by the Taliban. That brave school girl has grown up to be a captivating young woman, one who is currently gracing the cover of British Vogue.

Draped in a brilliant red scarf, her image accompanies the tag line: The Extraordinary Life of Malala: Survivor, Activist, Legend. This encapsulates her essence perfectly. She is, after all, an extraordinary young woman living an extraordinary life.

The feature consists of a gorgeous photo shoot by Nick Knight and an interview by Sirin Kale, excerpts of which have been making the social media rounds. The full feature will hit newsstands in July. Yet the teaser has been more than enough to spark the interest of Pakistanis here; at least the few who support and emulate her. After all, the world needed to hear some good and positive news. Something to breathe hope into us all following a tumultuous period. Maybe she is going to be the salve which we all need to recover and heal.

Malala’s life journey gives hope to many living in fear. Hope that there is freedom from extremism and myopic zealots in this world. That something good can emerge from the harsh fundamentalism that this region faces. Very few have lived to tell the tale. And it is for this reason that Malala stands as a symbol of courage and faith against all the ills of this world. Is there little wonder that she is today one of the most powerful influencers globally?

The world is listening to Malala. But is her native Pakistan ready to throw its support behind her?

There have been a few naysayers, of course, asking, what has she ever done. Let us be blunt in our response: she has achieved far more than most. From establishing her global charity, the Malala Fund — which has currently donated millions in need — to raising her voice for girls’ education worldwide, to becoming the world’s youngest ever Noble Laureate. This is not to mention completing her first-class education at the prestigious Oxford University. Malala has, in short, done wonders for the world. Not least because she turned her situation into an opportunity to help others. This is the stuff of legends.

Not everyone has been kind. There are some who insist on miscommunicating her words. Yet she is a young woman of 23 years. Should she not be allowed to let her viewpoints flow freely? For all of us can agree to disagree, especially when it comes to divergent social and political beliefs. But can we still not champion the greater good that Malala brings to this world?

And still she hasn’t ruled out settling down in Pakistan. Earlier, in another interview, she said she wouldn’t mind going into politics. This would not be the first time a Pakistani woman has entered the arena. We have had a twice-elected female Prime Minister and more than handful of women politicians.

However, to have a global phenomenon like Malala would be a pretty incredible addition, particularly since she is focused primarily on the youth, women’s equality and, most of all, education. All of which have been greatly ignored here despite certain progress.

The tide is definitely turning. But little did we know that it would come in the form of an inspirational young woman who has captured hearts and minds around the world. Keep it coming Malala! There are many who stand with you and cannot wait to see what you bring us next.

The writer is known for her articles on cultural impact. She tweets@HayaSeghal9