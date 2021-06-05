Sindh Opp leader holds provincial rulers responsible for ‘water theft’

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice president and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the ‘real water thieves’ in Sindh are the provincial rulers and their head is Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari.

He was talking to journalists in Tando Allahyar district, where he reached to express solidarity with PTI leader Advocate Ali Palh who was presented before the district and sessions court and granted bail in a case lodged against him.

Hundreds of PTI’s local leaders and workers from different areas gathered at the court to express solidarity with the party leader. “Ali Palh is the soldier of Imran Khan and he exposed the real water thieves of Sindh,” Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

He said that the tail-end growers did not get their water share, as the water was illegally given to the lands of rulers and their families. He said that the people of Sindh have ‘rejected the false case’ prepared against Ali Palh.

He said that the PPP’s rulers were stopping water supply to lands of the political opponents besides implicating them in false cases. The opposition leader said the ‘corrupt’ ministers of PPP had ruined Sindh while in the riverbed areas of the Indus river in Larkana and Sukkur divisions, dacoits were challenging the government’s writ.

LIVE #APPNews : Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh talks to media #TandoAllahYar @HaleemAdil https://t.co/a6fX5q2jUd — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) June 5, 2021

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that lawlessness was high in Sindh and fake cases were being lodged against the poor people who protested against the government’s excesses. “We will also commit the crime like Palh and we will also make videos of ‘water theft’ from the canals by politically influential persons,” he said, adding they would soon issue a list of ‘real water’ thieves.

In order to divert attention from the dacoit rule and the sale of villages to a housing society, the PPP rulers had started the drama of water shortage, he said, adding that in Sindh there were illegal irrigation water connections of the Zardari family and their friends. “There was no water shortage in Sindh but the rulers have created an artificial water shortage,” he claimed.

He also blamed chief minister for stopping water supply to his constituency in Karachi. He said the allegations of Sindh government concerning the COVID-19 immunization vaccine were shameful and claimed that all the vaccines to Sindh were being supplied by the federal government.

He said that the Sindh government hasn’t spent a single penny from Rs15 billion COVID-19 fund. He said that the police in Sindh were politicized and the government was using it against political opponents while drugs were being openly sold in Sindh and the future of new generation had been put at the stake.

He also stated that they demanded a renewed population census and reiterated that the PTI opposed the division of Sindh. Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Palh said the Sindh irrigation minister and MPA Faryal Talpur politically victimized him when he made a video of the water theft. He said that the PPP has devastated Sindh and the PPP chairman has no right to fight the case of Sindh.