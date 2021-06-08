Lets celebrate Shilpa Shetty birthday with her saree goals!

Happy birthday to Shilpa Shetty!

The stunning looks Bollywood star has been in the public eye for 26 years.

During this period, she has time and again provided us with major fashion goals. She has always stayed toned due to her healthy lifestyle and yoga and Pilates. She has donned various silhouettes be it as gowns, shararas or pantsuits. But her sarees are her signature look and she pulls them off with grace. We take a look at five of the best sarees she has worn.

Here she is seen in a gorgeous, deep purple banarsi saree. Shilpa posted this photograph for a campaign to promote handmade sarees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa donned a handpainted organza saree for her TV show, Super Dancer. The saree was by the brand Picchika. She finished her look with minimal accessories and a gajra in her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Here she is seen in fuschia pink banarsi saree by Ekaya Banaras. Shilpa has accessorized her look with statement earrings and a gajra in her hair. She wore this look for a family wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

For an event, Shilpa donned a midnight blue saree by Shilpi Gupta. She wore her hair in old Hollywood waves and wore simple accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa wore an emerald saree by Avvantikaa S. Parwsni for Super Dancer. She styled the look with matching emerald jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)