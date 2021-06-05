Pakistan hosts World Environment Day

Pakistan to host World Environment Day on Saturday (today) in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme.

The day will be celebrated all around the world with various activities and events, in line with the coronavirus pandemic regulations. The theme this year is “ecosystem restoration” which focuses on reviving our relationship with nature and giving back to mother earth.

Pakistan was recognized for its efforts and successes regarding the “Ecosystem Restoration Initiatives”. Therefore, this year’s event is being held in Pakistan to highlight and share its success stories in nature conservation.

The main event will be held on June 5 at the Jinnah convention center in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate official activities that will be live-streamed across the globe through official and social portals.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam said that the prime minister will formally announce the achievements of the first billion trees plantation target under the flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project, the successful restoration of 0.3 million hectares of forest cover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under the Bon Challenge Pledge, 15 national parks along with marine protected areas established under the Protected Areas Initiative and last but not the least, the Green Financing Initiative introduced by Pakistan at the global foras for Ecosystem Restoration Fund.

Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day today. Globally acknowledged & fully committed to playing a leadership role in Ecosystem Restoration, Pakistan urges the world to join hands to protect environment & reset relationship with Nature.

2021-2030 UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

June 5 will be marked as the official day of the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.

The initiative intends to substantially increase the restoration of the degraded and destroyed ecosystems to fight the climate crisis, prevent loss of millions of species, enhance food security, water supply and livelihoods.

Major corporations, NGOs, communities, governments and celebrities across the world celebrate World Environment Day to further the cause of saving Mother Earth and giving back to nature.

The day has been held annually since 1974. It has also become a vital platform for the promotion of progress on environmental dimensions of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Goals of the programme

On several occasions and addresses to the nation, the prime minister has said that goal of the programme is to increase tree cover, protect wildlife which is decreasing day by day due to the lack of habitat and increase mangroves.

He said that the Ministry of Climate Change has been working on the restoration of wetlands by using floodwaters and replenishing the water table.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the whole process has also helped in creating green jobs. The government created 80,000 jobs for women and youth during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The effect due to the loss of jobs that came due to the pandemic was mitigated when the government encouraged people, especially in remote areas, to generate income by growing nurseries. This especially helped women and youth, the PM said.