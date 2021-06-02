Punjab, California given status of sister states/provinces

The California state parliament passed a resolution to make California, the United States and Punjab, Pakistan as ‘Sister Provinces’. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar is on a visit to the United States where members of the California parliament welcomed him with huge applause and respect. Members stood up to welcome Governor Ch Sarwar. The Majority Leader of the House presented the resolution for Punjab and California to be declared ‘Sister Provinces’ and importantly no member opposed it and it has been termed a big achievement for Pakistan. The Punjab Governor also met with Congressman Rep Jim Costa from California and discussed ways of further cooperation between Punjab and California in the agriculture sector including technology transfer related to agriculture and exchange programmes between agricultural universities to increase GDP of both the provinces. Later he also attended a community event at Fresno, California hosted by Dr Shoukat.













