COAS lauds Qatari assistance to Pakistan in various domains

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded Qatr’s assistance to Pakistan in various domains on Wednesday while acknowledging the positive trajectory o thef Pakistan – Qatar relationship.



The Army Chief extended his appreciation to Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company and Member of the Ruling Family of State of Qatar, Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J. Al Thani who called the COAS, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.



During the meeting matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields, were also discussed.



The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and expressed his desire for enhanced Pakistan-Qatar collaboration in trade and regional issues.













